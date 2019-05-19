Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo tells board that he wants his former manager in charge of Juventus next season

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the club’s board to rope in Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor at Turin.

Ancelotti was Ronaldo’s former manager at Real Madrid, and the duo are known to share a good rapport with each other.

Allegri has played an integral role in Juventus’ Serie A domination over the past many years but will retire from his duties at the end of the ongoing season due to his failure in helping the side attain Champions League glory. In the ongoing season, Juventus were knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals by Dutch side AFC Ajax.

Ancelotti won the Champions League with Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in 2014, and that is believed to be a major factor in considering the former Bayern Munich manager for the role at Turin, according to Metro.

Meanwhile, on his departure, Allegri said: “We talked, expressed our ideas on what was best for Juventus and the future of Juventus. After that, the club evaluated it and decided it was best that I wouldn’t be the Coach of Juventus next season.”

“The rapport with President Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici remains excellent. We’ve all grown together, including with Beppe Marotta, and the right moment has come to leave on the best terms. I leave behind a solid group with extraordinary players, both technically and as men, because you need good men to win as well as good footballers.”

Metro further reports that Juventus’ choices for the new manager also include Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur, Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.