Reports: Paul Pogba told what he needs to do to leave Manchester United this summer

According to reports in The Sun, Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been asked to hand in a transfer request to force a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

It was in a recent interview that the Frenchman revealed his interest to join Real Madrid and work with Zinedine Zidane who is their manager. In the interview, he had also labelled Zidane his “hero”.

Interestingly, both Real Madrid and Manchester United are set for massive squad overhauls in the summer. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make Pogba a vital member of his revamped squad, though it is not yet clear as to whether he will stay or leave this summer.

The Sun also reports that Zidane has informed the midfielder that a move for him has to be now or never, as Pogba may no longer be a part of his plans once he completes the rebuilding of Real Madrid’s squad.

Meanwhile, United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has indicated that he does not want Pogba to leave, as he fears that the event would further dent the club’s image following a disappointing 2018-19 season that also cost them a Champions League spot for next season.

According to reports, the 26-year-old star has hence been asked to request for his own transfer, in case he wants it to happen.

The £120million rated player started the 2018-19 season on a high, winning the World Cup with France. But then his form dipped as the club season began, and then-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho even dropped him from the squad.

Pogba’s form improved for a while as Mourinho was sacked and Solskjaer was brought in charge, but that did not last long either, as United slumped to a lowly sixth spot in the league table.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; It has been understood that Pogba wants to leave the Red Devils, and with Ed Woodward blocking his way out, it is likely that he will hand the transfer request soon, to force the move. Real Madrid’s interest in him only makes things all the more easier for him.