Reports: Juventus looking to swap managers with Premier League giants ahead of next season

Juventus boss Max Allegri announced his departure from the club and could be heading to Tottenham ahead of next season, with Mauricio Pochettino going the other way.

Express reports that Max Allegri is open to taking up a managerial job in the Premier League next season after he announced that he would be parting ways with Juventus after heading five successful campaigns in Turin.

Incidentally, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is high up on the wishlist of the Italian club to succeed Allegri and the report states that a managerial swap may be plausible.

Pochettino hinted at a Spurs departure at the end of the season, especially if they win the Champions League. That would mean that he would be available to take over at the Serie A champions, while the Tottenham job would be vacant.

However, according to the report, Allegri would be looking for assurances of financial backing in the transfer market from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy before he accepts the job.

Tottenham haven’t been able to spend in any of the last two transfer windows as all their funding was diverted into the construction of their new stadium. Now that that has been complete, however, there is an expectation that Levy would make more money available in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has his own ideas as to who should succeed Allegri at Juventus and has touted former Real Madrid and current Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti to the powers that be at the club.