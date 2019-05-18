Reports: Real Madrid’s massive transfer budget for summer 2019 revealed

Real Madrid are gearing up for a squad overhaul in the summer transfer window of 2019. The Galacticos are set to bid farewell to several first-team stars while welcoming new ones. And now, reports have revealed exactly how much are Los Blancos planning to spend in the next three months.

According to Spanish news publication Marca, Real Madrid have up to €300 Million to spend during the summer transfer window of 2019. Los Blancos are looking to complete deals for several big-name stars and are expected to dish out huge transfer fees in the process. However, two-thirds of what they are planning to spend will come from player sales.

As per the same report, Real Madrid are hoping to avoid a situation in which they breach the Financial Fair Play and go through a UEFA investigation, similar to Manchester City and PSG. The rules currently dictate that the clubs have €100 Million allowance to spend, as compared to what they earned during the year.

As such, Los Blancos are ready to let go of €200 Million worth of talent. First-team stars such as Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas are favourites to depart, while bench-warmers Nacho, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, and Marcos Llorente are all linked with an exit as well.

Meanwhile, several big-name stars are reportedly on the verge of making a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Among those are Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, both of whom will join the Galactico ranks in the coming days. Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Lyon’s Ferland Mendy are some of the other names being linked.