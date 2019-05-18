Reports: Barcelona, Manchester United chasing Russia national team star

The demand for quality full-backs is always high in football. Teams look to bring in players who are adept at both defending deep and attacking at pace, often paying huge amounts in the process. And it seems that one full-back will be at the centre of a transfer war this summer, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and several other clubs interested in signing him.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, several clubs are showing an interest in CSKA Moscow star Mario Fernandes. The Brazil-born Russian international played a starring role for his country during 2018’s FIFA World Cup and could be on his way to a ‘big’ club.

Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) followed closely by Manchester United, City, Bayern, Chelsea (despite ban) and even Barcelona. Cost, €25m. Brazilian born, Russian international, quality, pace, tall, can run for two days, ready to make the jump to the top. A summer bargain pic.twitter.com/tnZ7upGd8q — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 17, 2019

According to Balague, the clubs which have shown an interest in Fernandes are Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The Russian international can be acquired by any team by simply paying €25 Million.

Fernandes, who usually plays at Right Back, moved to CSKA Moscow from Gremio back in 2012. He has since made over two hundred appearances for his club side and scored two goals. Moreover, the full-back has played internationally for both Brazil and Russia, and was a starter for the latter during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He scored his first international goal for Russia in the quarterfinal against Croatia – an extra-time equalizer which sent the match to penalties.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; One of those players who have been linked with top clubs for years but never made the move; Mario Fernandes looks set to receive his big break finally. The Russian international impressed with his displays during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and could finally seal a move away from CSKA Moscow. However, where exactly will he end up is a question that requires some answers. Hopefully, we will know soon enough.