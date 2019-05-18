Reports: Barcelona’s move for Antoine Griezmann could see Real Madrid lose key target

Real Madrid are preparing for a summer overhaul, with several new players being lined up. However, their hopes to sign one particular up-and-coming star may have hit a roadblock because of Antoine Griezmann’s impending move to FC Barcelona.

According to Spanish news publication Don Balon, Atletico Madrid could end up signing Joao Felix from Benfica. The Portuguese starlet, who is often compared to his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, has been linked with several clubs including Real Madrid. However, Real’s city rivals could soon find themselves ahead in the race, with slight help from FC Barcelona.

Recently, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann announced his departure from the club, with Barcelona being the favourites to sign him. The Frenchman is expected to cost the Blaugrana upwards of €100 Million; the amount which the Rojiblancos will receive and subsequently divert towards Joao Felix. The Benfica star is currently locked in his contract with a reported release clause of €120 Million – a figure which Atletico can match with the sale of Griezmann.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to complete the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt instead. The Serbian is expected to sign for Los Blancos in the coming days.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The rumblings about Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid have certainly grown louder in the past few days. The Rojiblancos are set for a rebuild job this summer with several of their star players leaving. On the flipside, they will have a big transfer chest to spend on new recruits such as Felix.

For the player, it would make a lot of sense to go to Atletico Madrid as well, a club which has proven to be the starting point of several world-class forwards. Moreover, he is much more likely to feature regularly for the Red and Whites of Madrid than their city rivals.