Reports: Chelsea to move for in-demand Brazil forward if transfer ban is lifted

Chelsea FC are set for a troubling summer. The Blues are currently under a transfer ban imposed by FIFA for signing minors. Moreover, the West London club is also set to bid farewell to their star man, Eden Hazard. Reports suggest that they have identified a replacement for the Belgian and would move for him if the ban is lifted.

Reports from Daily Mail suggest that Chelsea are planning a move for AFC Ajax star David Neres if their overarching transfer ban is lifted. The Blues had previously considered signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic but he ended up choosing Real Madrid instead.

In lieu of Jovic’s rejection, Chelsea have now directed their focus on David Neres. The Brazilian forward signed for Ajax from Sao Paulo back in January 2017 and has since become a key part of the first team. Neres has played fifty times during the 2018/19 season and has twelve goals and fifteen assists to his name.

Chelsea do have a transfer ban imposed at the moment and must wait for it to be removed or delayed before making a move in the summer window. Regardless, a move for the 22-year-old is expected to cost the Blues around £40 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; The chances of Chelsea signing David Neres look bleak. Firstly, they still are under a transfer ban which bars them from registering any new players until the summer of 2020. And secondly, even if the ban is lifted, the Blues will have to fight a horde of European elite clubs, all of whom are looking to bring in Neres after a superb season with Ajax.

Meanwhile, one thing which gives the Stamford Bridge outfit a slight advantage is the fact that they enjoy a good relationship with Neres’s agents Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian. The pair also represents David Luiz who is a Chelsea player at present.