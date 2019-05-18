Reports: Premier League giants turn down move for Real Madrid star due to unprofessional conduct

Manchester City have always been big admirers of Real Madrid star Isco but have reportedly turned down a move for him after concerns regarding his conduct under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hasn’t quite made up his mind if Isco will continue at the Bernabeu next season but that the club has decided to place him on the transfer list.

As such, there was always a sense in the club that Manchester City will be interested in his services as Pep Guardiola has been known to rate him highly.

However, the report states that Real Madrid were rebuffed in their attempt to ship him off to Manchester following a refusal of their €90 million offering.

The reason for that, according to the report, wasn’t that the money was too much for Manchester City to cough up but rather concerns surrounding the player’s professionality.

Pep Guardiola has apparently received a detailed report about the percieved unprofessionality of Isco when he didn’t receive as much game time as he would have liked. The player publicly fell out with Santiago Solari and often times brought his grievances to the press as well.

And at a club where the competition for spots is extremely high like Manchester City, that profile of player may not have been deemed to be a good fit, despite Isco thinking the world of Pep Guardiola.