Reports: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in Paris to negotiate move for PSG star

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is apparently at the French capital city of Paris, where he is trying to secure Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s move to the Spanish capital, according to reports.

The La Liga giants are looking to execute a total overhaul of the squad and they have already been linked with big names such as Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Paul Pogba from Manchester United and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur. Apart from them, Perez is also reportedly trying to make some key utility signings this summer, such as Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Donny van de Beek from AFC Ajax and so on.

Paris midfielder Adrien Rabiot is another player on Perez’ list, especially because the star’s current contract with the Parisians end in June. He could arrive at the Bernabeu on a free transfer, which the Real Madrid President considers quite a bargain, according to Diario Gol.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has apparently given his green signal for the move as well and it is expected that the French star will arrive at the club in case one or more of Real Madrid’s big-money moves for midfield fail to take off.

The only problem that affects Rabiot’s transfer situation right now is his wage demands, which is set to the tune of €10million per season. The high demands put forward by the player have already put off Bayern Munich on a possible move and Real Madrid are yet to announce their final decision as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Rabiot can be considered a good buy, especially as a backup option. But as mentioned, the high wage demands put forward by the player might discourage Los Blancos from proceeding with the deal.