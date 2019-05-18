Reports: Manchester United ask Real Madrid to include Manchester City target in swap deal for Paul Pogba

Spanish giants Real Madrid are planning a massive squad overhaul for next season and Paul Pogba is one of their main targets. However, Manchester United have decided not to let him go cheaply and they have asked Los Blancos to include Toni Kroos in a swap deal.

Pogba arrived at Manchester United in 2016, but was never really able to perform on a consistent basis at Old Trafford. In the beginning of the 2018-19 season, his form dipped so badly that then-manager Jose Mourinho even dropped him from the first team. Later, as Mourinho got sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced him, the Frenchman started performing better but again, not for much long.

United finished the 2018-19 Premier League season at sixth spot in the table, also losing out on Champions League qualification in the process. That made the former Juventus star think of leaving the Red Devils, amid considerable interest on him from Real Madrid.

However, the Premier League outfits do not want to sell him. Hence, according to Don Balon, they have asked for Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as part of a swap deal for Pogba, in the hope of warding off all interest on him from the Spanish side.

Meanwhile, Kroos is being targeted by Manchester City, as manager Pep Guardiola wants the German to replace the aging David Silva and Fernandinho at the Etihad. According to the latest reports, Real Madrid are yet to come to a final decision regarding the move.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Toni Kroos, even if he is leaving real Madrid, will be keen on moving to a club which can get him action in the Champions League – something which United cannot do at the moment. Meanwhile, the Red Devils may be forced to let Pogba go, if the star himself expresses interest to leave the club.