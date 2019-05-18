Reports: Neymar wants Real Madrid to sign Liverpool ace to play alongside him next season

According to the latest reports, Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr. continues to be on Real Madrid’s radar and he has asked President Florentino Perez to sign Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to play alongside him next season.

Roberto Firmino is Neymar’s teammate in the Brazilian national team. The duo not only maintains a perfect understanding of each other on the pitch, but are close friends off it as well.

According to Don Balon, Neymar is aware that Los Blancos are looking for a striker to succeed Karim Benzema. Though Real Madrid are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic, Neymar is particular that the La Liga giants should sign Firmino from Liverpool, if he is to arrive at the Bernabeu as well.

Firmino had a relatively silent season with the Reds, accounting for just 16 goals and 8 assists from 47 appearances. His compatriots Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were Liverpool’s more prolific goalscorers, as Jurgen Klopp’s men finished second in the Premier League with 97 points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on June 1. It is rumoured that Liverpool boss Klopp will let Firmino leave if they win the honours at Europe’s biggest footballing competition.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Real Madrid’s interest for Luka Jovic is very high, and some sources even claim that a deal is already in place for the Bundesliga star to join the club this summer. If those reports are true, Zidane and co. are likely to stop their pursuit for another striker.