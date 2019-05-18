Reports: Manchester United plot £20 million move for ‘next Michael Carrick’

Manchester United are keen to refurbish a depleted midfield and have identified Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff as a long term successor club legend Michael Carrick.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are interested in £20 million rated Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff as they go about restructuring a squad that ended the 2018/19 season in a whimper.

Importantly, the midfielder is being targetted as a direct replacement for the outgoing Ander Herrera although his playing style is said to remind more of Manchester United legend and current coach Michael Carrick.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez echoed those thoughts and had high praise for the 21 year old.

‘I can see that [the Carrick similarities],’ he admitted.

‘But, at this stage, Sean has more mobility and stamina. Certainly he has the technique and he can use both feet as well.

‘Sean wouldn’t look out of place with England, there are not too many young English players with his quality. His vision is good, there are just a few things he has to improve but he listens to us and is learning quickly. He’s someone who is normally calm under pressure and that’s a good thing for a midfielder,’ he said.

The lanky centre midfielder seems to be just one of many young, homegrown talents that the club is targetting, with Swansea’s Daniel James and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon also on Manchester United’s radar, as they hit the reset button ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season as manager.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Young, homegrown, English talent will always find it hard to turn down Manchester United. So this seems to be a bit of smart shopping – for a change – from Ed Woodward and co.