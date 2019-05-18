Reports: Real Madrid to target Champions League star as an alternative to Paul Pogba

According to new reports, AFC Ajax star Donny van de Beek is on Real Madrid’s radar, as club President Florentino Perez expresses interest to sign him as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid are linked with several names this summer and their manager Zinedine Zidane is also very keen to execute a complete overhaul of the squad. The club has already targeted many big names for midfield roles, like Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Paul Pogba from Manchester United and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

While the Hazard transfer is more-or-less complete, the same cannot be said of Pogba’s or Eriksen’s proposed move. In fact, the transfer embargo imposed on Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola might prevent the Frenchman from leaving Manchester United, while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is likely to reject Real Madrid’s approach for Eriksen.

Don Balon reports that Florentino Perez is aware of these issues, as a result of which he has asked his club’s representatives to try for the signature of Donny van de Beek. The Spanish news agency further adds that Los Blancos have tabled a bid of €60million for him.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Ajax throughout the season. He won the domestic double (Eredivisie and the KNVB Beker) with Ajax and also played an integral role in their incredible Champions League run, where they were unfortunately knocked out by Spurs in the semi-finals after they eliminated Real Madrid in the round-of-16 and Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also reports that the La Liga giants have to hurry up in signing him, as other elite European clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund are also hot on the chase.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid are not sure of Pogba’s and Eriksen’s transfers this summer. Hence, given that van de Beek is a younger player with a big potential for growth, they may get prepared to sign him ahead of the other big names. He also comes cheaper than both Pogba and Eriksen – an extra bit of inspiration for Madrid to move for him.