Reports: Captain Sergio Ramos to prevent Real Madrid from signing Zinedine Zidane favourite

Sergio Ramos has made it clear to Florentino Perez that Paul Pogba should not sign for Real Madrid regardless of how highly Zinedine Zidane rates him.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid club captain Sergio Ramos has put his foot down to veto the signing of Paul Pogba as he fears letting a bad influence into the dressing room.

This comes even as Real Madrid and Manchester United near an agreement for the player. The English club is reportedly holding out for €188 million while Madrid is ready to offer €150 million with middle ground expected to be reached sooner rather than later.

Uncertainty surrounds Paul Pogba’s future

However, Ramos wants to ensure that the deal doesn’t cross the line as he fears that Pogba will disrupt the culture at the Bernabeu. The report states that many of the standards adhered to at the club till date were set during Jose Mourinho’s regime and there is a feeling that a player who spectacularly fell out with the Portuguese coach during his tenure at Manchester United couldn’t be good for Real Madrid either.

Ramos is also concerned Zidane will show favouritism towards Pogba should he arrive and that the last thing the club needs is another cultural misfit like Gareth Bale.