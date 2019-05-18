Reports: Jose Mourinho to bring Barcelona star with him to Serie A next season

Jose Mourinho is being touted to take over at Inter Milan next season and he reportedly wants Barcelona reject Philippe Coutinho to join him at the San Siro.

Don Balon reports that Jose Mourinho is on the shortlist of the soon-to-be-vacated Juventus hotseat but that his ties with Inter Milan would likely see him return to San Siro instead.

The report states that although Juventus is a pretty much finished product that is ready to compete for top European honours, Mourinho’s ties with Inter Milan would prevent him from taking the job.

As such, he would rather go to Inter Milan and bring in reinforcements to have them compete at an even keel with the Serie A champions.

It is towards that end that the report states Mourinho is interested in Barcelona reject Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian has endured a torrid season at Barcelona with the fans repeatedly singling him out for underperforming.

He has only managed 11 goals and 5 assists in 53 appearances this season.

And according to the report, he would be open to a move back to Inter Milan, where he spent some of his formative years before making the move to Liverpool in the Premier League in 2013.

However, a caveat that may scupper the chances of a deal being struck is him expecting to be on the same wages that he is currently on, which would make him the second highest paid player in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Both Jose Mourinho and Philippe Coutinho can realistically be Inter Milan bound in the summer. However, it’s a given that both of them would be courted by a number of clubs.