Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate phones Real Madrid and offers to solve their right wing problem

According to the latest reports, Juventus star and Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner Paulo Dybala is unhappy at Italy. The star player apparently contacted Real Madrid’s management as well, offering to help the club in solving their attacking woes.

Don Balon reports that the Argentine star is “fed up” having lost his position of importance in the club following Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature in June 2018. It was expected that Ronaldo and Dybala would team up effectively in attack, but that did not happen and eventually, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri started to overlook the 25-year-old.

To put things in perspective, the former Palermo player, who was the star of Juventus’ 2017-18 Serie A title win with 22 goals to his name, has scored just five league goals from 28 appearances in the ongoing season.

All of the above reasons reportedly prompted the star to phone Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez and offer himself to the Spanish club as per Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency further added that Dybala offered himself as a solution to Los Blancos’ right wing woes, assuring the club President that he would be a perfect fit for the position currently manned by an out-of-form Gareth Bale.

It is being reported that Paulo Dybala could cost Real Madrid up to €90million, but the La Liga giants are yet to make an official bid for the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Los Blancos are definitely looking to replace Gareth Bale at right wing, and Dybala could be a good choice for the role. However, having already decided as to how they would spend their funds this summer, it is doubtful that they will bid for the Argentine in the upcoming transfer window.