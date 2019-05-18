Reports: Lionel Messi and co. against Barcelona signing World Cup winner in the summer

The players at FC Barcelona including Lionel Messi himself, are reportedly against the club’s keenness in signing World Cup winner and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

It is Sport.es, that reports that the Barcelona stars do not share a similar interest to that of the club’s management, in terms of signing the French forward. Griezmann was widely reported to arrive at the Spanish club last summer, but the player himself backed out of the move in the very last minute, also pledging his loyalty to Atletico Madrid back then.

The above incident did not set well with the Catalan giants, and they still remain unhappy about it as per the Spanish news agency.

Sport.es further adds that captain Lionel Messi has assured his teammates that he has no role to play in the ongoing speculations between Barcelona and the Frenchman. It is also being reported that the players do not consider Griezmann as the type of reinforcement that the team needs at the moment.

It was on Tuesday that the 28-year-old star announced his decision to leave his current club Atletico Madrid, after spending five seasons at the Spanish capital. Despite managing 21 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances for the club in 2018-19, the season ended in a disappointment for him as well as his club, as Los Rojiblancos failed to win a single title.