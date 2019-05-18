Reports: Manchester United to hijack Barcelona’s signing of La Liga superstar

Manchester United is the latest team to try and squeeze themselves into the Antoine Griezmann equation as they try to throw wads of cash at the World Cup winner to prevent him from joining Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo reports, via Express, that Manchester United have inserted themselves into the equation for Antoine Griezmann as they attempt to lure the French star to Old Trafford this transfer window.

The report claims that Manchester United are prepared to offset the lack of Champions League football by offering the World Cup winner a more lucrative wage package, in the hopes that he chooses them over Barcelona.

Griezmann is rumoured to be offered €17million by Barcelona, but United are prepared to eclipse that number.

Moreover, the French forward has a good rapport on and off the field with embattled United star Paul Pogba and was also close to making a move to the English giants a couple of seasons ago under Jose Mourinho, before deciding to stay at Atletico Madrid due to a transfer embargo.

Griezmann reportedy has a release clause of €200m that comes down to €100m after July 1, but there is a sense that Manchester United may even jump the line and cough up €200m to get the deal done at the earliest.

Also, the player’s touted transfer to Barcelona isn’t that smooth after reports emerged that Lionel Messi and co. aren’t too excited at the prospect of the World Cup winner joining their ranks.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Griezmann is 28 and at the peak of his prowess; No way he settles for non-Champions League football at this stage…right?