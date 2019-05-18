Reports: Manchester United contact relegated club for 19 year old wonderkid

English club Manchester United have approached Fulham over the possibility of signing 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon, as per reports.

Manchester United are understandably keen to make a good impact in the 2019-20 season, given how dismally they ended their campaign this season, with a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League table. As a result, they also suffered another heavy blow, having failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for the next season.

United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hence under serious pressure to execute a squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window, and according to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have apparently made a move in that direction by entering into talks with fellow English side Fulham over the possibility of signing midfielder Ryan Sessegnon.

Fulham had a very poor season in the Premier League, where they finished 19th. They had only seven wins from 38 matches, and eventually got relegated to the EFL Championship. But 19-year-old Sessegnon proved his worth as an up and coming prospect, to finish with two goals and six assists in 35 league appearances.

Sky Sports further reports that yet another Premier League side Tottenham and Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in the England teenager, but that the Old Trafford outfit are the only team to have approached Fulham so far.

The English news agency also adds that Sessegnon is not keen to play another season in the EFL Championship, after playing there in the 2017-18 season when he played an integral role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With the teenager not keen to spend another year in the EFL Championship, it is possible for United to try and sign him this summer. However, The Red Devils’ failure in qualifying for the UCL is a drawback that could act against them, if other big European clubs also decide to enter the fray.