Reports: Manchester United superstar could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus as Serie A champions show interest

With the 2018/19 season almost over, clubs all around Europe have set their eyes on players who could potentially improve their squad ahead of the next season. And in their quest, Juventus and Inter have set their eyes on Manchester United superstar Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean hasn’t been able to hit the ground running since arriving at United and looks all set to be on his way out of the club in the summer. Sanchez’s astronomical wages don’t help his case as well and it’s all but certain that he will have to take a substantial pay cut if he decides to move.

According to reports in Sky Sports, Serie A sides Juventus and Inter are interested in signing the forward. With rumours of Paulo Dybala moving away growing stronger, it is only natural that Juve would want to sign a replacement to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

And as the report suggests, they believe Sanchez is a worthy replacement. The Chilean’s departure would help Manchester United clear a significant amount from their wage bill which could be used for new signings.