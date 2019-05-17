Reports: Atletico Madrid identify Premier League star as Antoine Griezmann replacement

Just like every European club out there, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also well on course in preparing for the upcoming 2019-20 football season.

They have already suffered massive blows via the departure of stars like Lucas Hernandez and Antoine Griezmann, but Atletico believes that they can do some effective work in the transfer market, to replace these players.

For starters, Los Rojiblancos have set their sights on Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, as a successor to the departing Antoine Griezmann. The French striker has been in good form for the Londoners throughout the season, and soon they will be playing against Chelsea in the Europa League finals – on May 29th.

AS reports that Atletico will bid for the former Lyon striker soon, and that they are just waiting to know the final result in the European competition. Earlier, in the summer of 2017, Atletico was keen to sign the star when he was still playing for the French club, but a transfer ban that was imposed on them prevented the transfer from happening back then.

Lacazette has been excellent for Arsenal in the ongoing season, with 19 goals and 13 assists for the Gunners in just 49 appearances. Atletico boss Diego Simeone feels that the star would be the perfect replacement to Griezmann, purely based on goal-scoring abilities.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Undoubtedly, Arsenal boss Unai Emery considers Lacazette too valuable to sell. Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen to win the Europa League and qualify to the Champions League too. If they succeed in doing so, it will be harder than it already is, for Diego Simeone to engage in talks with Emery over the latter’s prized striker.