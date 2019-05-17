Reports: Manchester United ready to offload Romelu Lukaku and move for world class striker as replacement

Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian weighs up a move away from the club.

Metro reports that Manchester United are interested in securing the services of Bayern Munich’s star marksman Robert Lewandowski in the summer as he hesitates over committing his future to the German club.

Lewandowski is reportedly dithering over the new contract offer on the table as he contemplates a new challenge away from Munich, presumably after being drawn into a fist fight with teammate Kingsley Coman earlier this year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is looking to overhaul the Manchester United squad, is keen to add a striker of that quality into the mix if possible, especially in the face of Serie A interest in Romelu Lukaku.

The burly Belgian hasn’t been central to Solskjaer’s plans so far and may be one of the casualties of a thorough pruge of the squad, with Inter Milan and AC Milan rumoured to be interested in his services.

Lewandowski, who has been on the English club’s radar for a number of years, may be a step up as a replacement and could arrive relatively on the cheap as his contract at Munich runs out in 2021.

The 30-year old Polish forward has managed 189 goals and 47 assists for Bayern Munich in just 240 appearances.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Highly unlikely that Robert Lewandowski would be willing to forgo Champions League football, especially at this stage in his career.