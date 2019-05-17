Reports: Real Madrid line up bid for Champions League finalist as Eden Hazard alternative

According to recent reports, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah may leave the club soon – after he features for them in the Champions League final on June 1st. Spanish giants Real Madrid have also tabled an offer for the star.

The final of the Champions League is just around the corner and will decide the future of many players. One of them is the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah , who all indicates that if they win the continental title will come from Liverpool Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier, it was reported that all is not well between the Egyptian attacker and Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp, though the rumours were refuted later by both parties. However, that will not stop Salah from considering to depart from the club, especially if Liverpool wins the Champions League.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez have reportedly asked his club’s management to take a look at Salah’s situation, as an alternative in case their bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard fail to take off. Chelsea have a transfer embargo issued on them by FIFA, and they may not be willing to sell Hazard unless they find a proper replacement.

This is where Salah comes in, as Los Blancos could sign the pacy winger in case the Belgian is not able to make it to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. It is estimated that he will go for sale for a price starting from €110million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid is definitely looking to improve their attacking options this summer, and provided the Hazard deal does not work out, they will be tempted to move in for the Liverpool star. It could be a good option for Zidane, especially if he is looking to find a replacement for the out-of-form Gareth Bale at right wing.