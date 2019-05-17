Reports: Unhappy Barcelona player could join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus for €70 million

FC Barcelona superstar Samuel Umtiti is reportedly unhappy with his minutes at the club, and according to the latest reports, he may be heading out of the Catalans giants in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Frenchman had a difficult year, as he faced several ups and downs. He started the season with the biggest achievement of all – the FIFA World Cup itself. Umtiti was an integral part of France’s incredible run in the tournament.

He then resumed his club career with Barcelona, but did not find good form. Shortly afterwards, he was injured and Clement Lenglet took his place in the starting XI.

Through some clinical performances himself, Lenglet proved that he is more suitable to Barcelona style of play, and that kept Umtiti sidelined even long after he had recovered. Till date, the Frenchman continues to be just a backup for the Catalans’ defense despite his quality and awareness of the game. Interestingly, Umtiti remains the first-choice central defender head of Lenglet, when it comes to the French national side.

Umtiti had, so far rejected good offers to remain with Barcelona, but with his club situation getting worse with each passing day, it is expected that he may change his mind any day.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Italian champions Juventus have approached the star, with a lucrative offer. Juventus are reportedly keen to find worthy successors for Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, and they appear to have closed in on Umtiti as one of their options.

The Spanish news agency reports that the Frenchman will cost the Bianconeris, an estimated sum of €70million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; As mentioned, Juventus are keen to find worthy successors for Chiellini and Bonucci, and Umtiti is quite suitable for the role. The Frenchman is still young enough, and could go on to be a great signing for the long term.