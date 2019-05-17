Reports: Manchester United prepared to give Sir Alex Ferguson signing another chance to shine at Old Trafford

Wilfred Zaha has intimated to Crystal Palace that he intends to leave at the end of this season, with Manchester United interested in engineering a sensational return for the winger.

Telegraph reports that Zaha, 26, has had a sit down with club chairman Steve Parish to express his desire of leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

The player wants to be involved in European competition next season, after spending 4 and a half years at a mid table club in the Premier League.

The report states that Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring the player, with Borussia Dortmund also expressing interest. However, the £100 million price tag that Crystal Palace have slapped on him is expected to ward away most of the clubs. Arsenal will find the player out of their budget while Dortmund may not need to make a move for him given that Jadon Sancho is unlikely to leave this summer.

‘Go and shave it off’! Beckham reveals the extent to which Ferguson ruled Manchester United with an iron fist

It is thought that Manchester United may be interested in bringing the player back to Old Trafford, but the amount of money demanded by Palace is expected to throw them off too. However, the report also claims that a negotiated sum of around £70 million may be enough to convince the club to sell.

Wilfred Zaha had a torrid time in Manchester United as Sir Alex Ferguson’s last ever signing, having never been given a proper look in under David Moyes and eventually being sold by Louis van Gaal.

It is thought that he would be willing to return to the club to right the wrongs of his first stint.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Since Jadon Sancho is likely not available this summer, Manchester United may well have to settle for Wilfred Zaha – provided they reach common ground with Crystal Palace.