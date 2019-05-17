Reports: Real Madrid plot €160 million bid for unhappy Premier League winner

As per the latest reports, Premier League champions Manchester City’s Leroy Sane is set to leave the club, as he is apparently unhappy with his number of chances of late with the Sky Blues.

Don Balon suggests that the youngster may move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, as his agents have already initiated a chat with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The ongoing season had not been excellent for the star, who suffered from a poor form in the World Cup to begin things with, as Germany crashed out in the group stages itself. The woes in his form continued even afterwards, as he rejoined Manchester City in the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

During the season, Sane fell further out of manager Pep Guardiola’s favour, as the likes of Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling started finding more starting chances with the club.

Despite having made most of his 46 appearances by coming off the bench, the 23-year old still scored 16 goals and 18 assists for the Sky Blues in 2018-19. According to the Spanish news agency, the pacy winger is hence keen to find a new club which will help maintain his form, by providing him with more chances with the first XI.

Don Balon also reports that the German will cost Real Madrid an estimated €160million, if they are to go forward with a deal for him.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; It is unlikely that Real Madrid will actually go ahead with a deal for Leroy Sane, especially given his high asking price. Moreover, Madrid are looking to rectify their problems in midfield and defence more than in attack, and even if they are interested in attackers, they would probably sign an out-and-out striker than a player who prefers to play out wide, like Sane.