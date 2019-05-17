Reports: England international rejects Manchester United move due to lack of direction in club

Premier League giants Manchester United have received a major blow as far as the upcoming summer transfer window is concerned, as long-term target Jadon Sancho rejects a move to the club while also exhibiting major reservations about them.

Metro reports that United have been considering a move for the 19-year-old since January 2019, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to improve his attacking options. United does have a fine attack on paper – Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard – but none of these players have found form over a considerable length of time during the 2018-19 season.

It was hence believed that the Borussia Dortmund star would be the perfect addition for the Red Devils, but as per the latest reports, the star himself has little interest to move to Old Trafford.

Metro reports that Borussia Dortmund have rejected United’s advances, also insisting that they want to keep the winger for at least another season. Meanwhile, according to the Independent, United, Sancho himself is concerned about the current state of United and how he would develop if he joined the side at this stage in his career.

The club lost 12 out of their last 18 games, and also exited from the Champions League after suffering a 4-0 defeat in aggregate to Barcelona in the quarter-final. They did not progress past the quarterfinal stage in the FA Cup either, exiting to Wolves in a lackluster display.

To sum up a terrible season, United also lost out on qualifying to the Champions League for 2019-20, as they finished at a lowly sixth-spot in the Premier League table. All these, in turn further reduce their chances to sign the former Manchester City star, who could be keen on some high-intensity European action, which he would not get should he chose to move to the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Sancho is also reportedly wanted by Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Each of these teams have qualified for Europe’s biggest footballing competition, and they have a clear edge over Manchester United in signing the superstar at the moment.