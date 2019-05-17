Reports: Real Madrid seek out home for Luka Modric replacement ahead of €100 million move

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez wants the club to do whatever it takes to close the signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Christian Eriksen, at the earliest.

The Danish star has been a vital part of the Spurs’ midfield for several seasons now, and the Londoners have expressed very little interest in parting ways with him. This summer, however, the situation will be different as Real Madrid are reportedly very keen to sign him, and they have also made the player aware of the same, according to Diario Gol.

The former Ajax player is touted to be a successor to Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric, who was also a Spurs player before he signed up with Los Blancos in 2012.

Meanwhile, it is doubtful that Paul Pogba who is another transfer target of Real Madrid, will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – his manager at Manchester United – is not ready to let him go. Moreover, the transfer ban that has been slapped on Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, further complicates the issue.

It is due to the above reason, that Perez have decided to move for Christian Eriksen instead, according to Diario Gol. The Spanish news agency further adds that the star is believed to cost the Merengues a reported sum of €100million, and that the Spanish club’s representatives already seeking out a home for the 27-year old to stay at Madrid, once he completes his move.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; In case the Paul Pogba move fails to take off as mentioned above, there are chances that Real Madrid will stop considering him altogether, and instead go all in for Christian Eriksen. The Danish star’s style of play suits Real Madrid well, and could easily be the player who helps the club the most, in winning some titles across the years that will follow.