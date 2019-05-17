Reports: Announcement dates for Real Madrid’s next two big summer signings

Ever since their harrowing Champions League defeat at the hands of AFC Ajax and subsequent elimination from the competition, Spanish giants Real Madrid have stayed keen on revamping their squad before the next season began. And as per the latest reports, the La Liga club are looking well on course for a major squad overhaul this summer.

Real Madrid already signed defender Eder Militao and winger Rodrygo Goes from Porto and FC Santos respectively, and it is only a matter of time before they announce two of their next big signings, Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to ABC.es.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and co. have been keen on signing both stars for quite some time, and it now appears that they have succeeded in their mission. Luka Jovic will arrive from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported sum of €60million, while Eden Hazard from Chelsea will cost them €100million as transfer fees.

ABC.es reports that Jovic’s signing could be announced next week, once the ongoing Bundesliga season gets over. In the case of Hazard, the Belgian is set to arrive at Real Madrid after he features for his current side Chelsea in the Europa, 2019. League finals, against Arsenal on May 29th, 2019.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Both signings are most probably happening, as Real Madrid have been extremely keen on the both of them for such a long time. It is only a matter of time before they arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, donning the iconic white shirt of the Spanish club.