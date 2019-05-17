Reports: Manchester United consider €25 million worth La Liga winner as David de Gea replacement

Barcelona shotstopper Jasper Cillessen has emerged as a front runner to replace David de Gea at Manchester United after Ed Woodward told the Spaniard that he wouldn’t be meeting his wage demands.

Daily Record reports that Manchester United are considering a swoop for wantaway Barcelona ‘keeper Jasper Cillessen after the Dutchman expressed his intention to move from the Catalan club in the summer.

This comes on the back of Ed Woodward telling David de Gea that he wouldn’t be meeting his demands to have wage parity with Alexis Sanchez. Furthermore, the club will reportedly be looking to offload the Spanish shotstopper in the upcoming transfer market, leaving them light in the goal keeping department.

And the report claims that the club is considering making a move for Jasper Cillessen, who has announced his intention to leave Barcelona in search of more playing time, as a replacement for de Gea.

Barcelona will reportedly ask for €25 million for the Dutch ‘keeper, plus extra payments in performance related bonuses.

However, despite being in contention to replace de Gea, any move for the player from Manchester United is far from concrete as the report states that he may not even be the first choice of the English club.

Furthermore, a step up for Sergio Romero to don the number 1 jersey cannot be ruled out as the Argentine international has been admirable between the sticks whenever called upon.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Cillessen is a solid choice to replace de Gea but other clubs, namely Benfica, are interested in him and Manchester United don’t seem to be too bent on signing him either. Better not to hold your breath on this one.