Reports: Lionel Messi prefers Barcelona move for Premier League star striker instead of Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi isn’t sold on the idea of Antoine Griezmann after his documentary snub of Barcelona last season and would instead like the club to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane instead.

Diario Gol reports that Lionel Messi hasn’t yet forgiven Griezmann for all the fanfare and publicity with which he rejected Barcelona’s approach last season and would prefer the club not make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Instead, the Argentinian wizard would prefer that the club attempt to purchase Harry Kane from Tottenham.

The report states that initial contact has been established between Barcelona and the player, and that the striker is wiling to leave Tottenham at the end of the season – especially if they end up winning the Champions League.

Kane reportedly understands that Tottenham is far off the pace in the league considering how accomplished Manchester City and Liverpool are, and is willing to move on from the club should they achieve European glory.

For its part, Barcelona is even willing to consider a change in formation to accomodate the English striker, with Valverde ready to switch to a 4-3-1-2 with Lionel Messi playing as a pivot behind the attacking duo of Luis Suarez and Harry Kane.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; It looks rather likely that Griezmann will join Barcelona and quite likely that Harry Kane will continue at Tottenham, especially if they win the Champions League. Not much to this rumour.