Reports: Real Madrid officially sign 21-year-old striker worth £52.4million

According to the latest reports, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has been signed by Spanish giants Real Madrid, for a price of £52.4million (€60million).

Sky Sports reports that the Bundesliga star will play for the La Liga club from next season, and that he will earn £8.7million (€10million) per year at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jovic reportedly signed a five-year contract with them, which means he will earn a total of £43.7million (€50million) in tital.

Jovic is originally a Benfica player, from where he joined the German club Frankfurt in the summer of 2018. He has been in terrific form throughout the season – he scored 17 goals and 6 assists from 31 Bundesliga appearances, and 10 goals and 1 assist from 14 Europa League appearances.

That led to an interest in him from several elite European teams, and for a long time it was Barcelona who was tipped to sign the superstar. However, as per Sky Sports, it now appears Real Madrid have snatched the player from their arch-rivals all of a sudden.

The growing interest on the Serbian, resulted in Frankfurt activating the clause to make his move permanent, and they will apparently pay Benfica a sum of £10.5million to facilitate the deal. The 21-year old will then move to Real Madrid, fetching Frankfurt a profit of close to £42million, according to the English news agency.

Frankfurt entered the Europa League semi-finals this season, thanks to some clinical performances by Jovic. They, however, lost to Chelsea on penalties, to crash out of the competition.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Talks of Los Blancos being keen on the youngster have been going on for quite a while now. The have remained very interested to sign a successor for their current first-choice forward Karim Benzema, and Jovic could well be the perfect choice for the role.