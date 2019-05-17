Barcelona officially confirm the fate of manager Ernesto Valverde

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have officially put an end to all the talk surrounding whether their manager Ernesto Valverde will stay of leave at the end of this season.

In a recent interview, it was Barcelona’s club President Josep Maria Bartomeu who announced that Valverde will continue to stay at the club, and that they are not looking at any replacements or successors to the former Sevilla boss, right now.

“He’s the coach we want,” Bartomeu told reporters on Thursday. He further added that the 55-year-old “has the support of the President [himself] and the board of directors – as I said the other day too”.

“He’s under contract and we’re happy with him,” Bartomeu continued. “Besides, there are player who he plans to sign and we’ll see what happens after the [Copa del Rey] final.”

“In general it’s been a magnificent season. The objective was to win the league and after that, we wanted the [Copa del Rey]Cup and the Champions League. All of us want more.”

“Now we have the Cup final, which we go into after a painful defeat. Now it is all about the players recovering from the trauma of being knocked out of the Champions League. It’s important for them to regain their spirit and desire to compete,” he concluded.

The Barca President was attending the launch of reputed Spanish journalist Manuel Ibanez Escofet’s classic biography Kubala, which is when he spoke to the reporters, according to AS.

Earlier, in February 2019, Valverde had agreed new terms with the club, signing a deal which will keep him at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019-20 football season, also with the option of a one-year extension. Barcelona were on a high back then, winning continuous games across all competitions.

The situation changed after their recent loss against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final second leg, which also caused their exit from the elite European football tournament. Barcelona have not won a Champions League since 2015, and they lost the game in humiliating fashion, by a scoreline of 4-0 after leading 3-0 at the end of the first leg.

The defeat has wreaked havoc on team spirit, and also cast a shadow of doubt on the Barca careers of various players, apart from that of the boss himself. It is now upon Valverde and co., to see if they can bounce back and win against Valencia in the Copa del Rey final, which will be held on 26th May.