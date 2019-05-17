Reports: Manchester United make an official decision about David de Gea’s new contract

Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward has apparently made up his mind about David de Gea’s contract standoff: The club will not bend over backwards to accomodate the Spanish shotstopper’s demands.

Or so claims the Daily Record, as a drawn out contract saga with David de Gea comes to a close.

The Spanish ‘keeper hasn’t yet put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, having asked parity in wages with Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez. His current contract ends this season, but Manchester United can still opt to extend it another year should they want.

However, the report states that Woodward is happy to move de Gea on in the upcoming transfer window as he realizes that allowing players to hold the club to ransom over the Alexis Sanchez pay package number is something that needs to be rectified.

There is an understanding that the club erred with the eye-watering deal for the Chilean and a resolution to not commit to those type of numbers again – for any player.

And it would appear that even David de Gea, who has easily been the club’s best player in the post-Ferguson era, is no exception when it comes to that.

Teams such as PSG, Juventus and long time admirers Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in the Spanish custodian, should he leave Old Trafford in the summer.