Reports: Juventus star’s brother hints at on-field issues with Cristiano Ronaldo, player set to leave the club

Juventus star Paulo Dybala will most probably be on his way out of the club, the player’s brother Gustavo Dybala has confirmed. Moreover, he even hinted at some on-field issues with Cristiano Ronaldo which might be the reason behind his exit.

Dybala has been continuously linked with a move away from Juventus recently with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid emerging as favourites for his signature. And now his brother has revealed that it might be because of ‘a few misunderstandings tactically’.

However, he did add that the duo share a good rapport and there are no off-field issues with him.

“Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change,” said his brother in an interview with Argentine radio show Futbolemico.

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he’s not happy there. Paulo’s not the only one, as many players are uncomfortable at Juve.

“He won’t be the one who will leave the Bianconeri this summer.

“Cristiano is a great person and he never had problems with him. They have a good rapport. There were a few misunderstandings tactically, as let’s not forget they have similar positions.”