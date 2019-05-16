Reports: Juventus ready to offer two players in exchange for Manchester United superstar

Manchester United desperately need a blockbuster transfer market to get back into the business. More so with some of the big players like Paul Pogba and David de Gea on the brink of leaving the club.

According to reports doing the rounds, the French World Cup winner is set to leave Manchester United for a second time. And his preferred destination is believed to be Real Madrid with manager Zinedine Zidane being a huge fan of his compatriot.

However, fresh reports have emerged that Juventus are ready to enter the race for their former midfielder. According to reports in Tuttosport, the Turin-based side is ready to offer two players, who could be of interest to United, in exchange for Pogba.

The two players rumoured to be a potential part of the deal are Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa. While there have been reports that the Argentine is ready to leave Juventus, there hasn’t been much about Costa, who has had a below-par season for the Old Lady.

It remains to be seen whether United would like to have the Juventus-duo for Pogba or not.