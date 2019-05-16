Reports: Barcelona planning to make Serie A manager first to coach Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in the semifinal of UEFA Champions League was probably the worst in Barcelona’s recent history. And it seems manager Ernesto Valverde will be given the sack.

There have been multiple reports doing the rounds that the Catalan club’s board is actively looking for a new manager and have shortlisted a few. While Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag is being considered one of the options, there are rumours about a possible return for Xavi as well, albeit this time as the manager.

However, reports in Don Balon claim that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri can take up the hot seat at Barcelona. The report adds that the players admire Allegri and the board believes that he the required tactical acumen to take up the job.

But those making important decisions at the club are not sure whether he would follow the Barcelona philosophy of football. But if he is indeed appointed, he would become the first manager to coach both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and then we might get a clearer picture of who is the better.