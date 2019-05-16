Reports: Barcelona stalwart fearful of his starting XI spot if Champions League star arrives

Barcelona have been the most active of clubs as far as transfer related activities are confirmed. They have acted swiftly to fill in the holes in their squad to push for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The La Liga champions were quick to announce the signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is set to arrive at Camp Nou as well with the club announcing that he will leave them after the end of the season.

Moreover, Barcelona look the favourites to land Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt as well and many in the Spanish city believe the transfer is almost done. And according to reports in Diario Gol, the possible arrival of De Ligt isn’t going down well with one of the Barcelona centre-backs.

Gerard Pique is reportedly fearful of losing his place in the starting XI as he will have four more centre-backs to fight for a place with. He might get a respite, though, if World Cup winner Samuel Umiti leaves the club.