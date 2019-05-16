Reports: Manchester City join the list of suitors for unwanted Real Madrid superstar

With the 2018/19 season now almost done and dusted, all the clubs around Europe have started lining up or are completing transfers which could improve their squad for the upcoming season.

But along with the arrivals, there are sure to be a few departures and Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is one such name who is expected to leave his club this summer. However, considering his injury record, his sky-high wages and the fact that he is nearing 30 years of age, means not a lot of clubs are heavily interested in the Welshman.

However, according to reports in Don Balon, Pep Guardiola is ready to give Bale a way back to England. But there’s a catch. The former Tottenham Hotspur star currently earns a reported sum of £600,000 per week before taxes and City want him to take a substantial cut if he wants to join the English champions.

Bale has a little over two months to find a club for himself as Real Madrid, quite clearly, are not interested in keeping him at the club.