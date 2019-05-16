Reports: Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez clash over €170 million Neymar swap deal

Florentino Perez is keen to secure a move for PSG superstar Neymar, even if it means including Karim Benzema in the deal. Zinedine Zidane, however, is not convinced.

Don Balon reports that PSG will only acquiesce to a deal that will see Neymar return to La Liga if it involves Karim Benzema coming the other way.

The French club are bracing themselves for Edinson Cavani’s departure this season and would like an experienced head like Benzema to fill in for him, especially since his off the ball movement and intelligence can free up Kylian Mbappe to unleash himself on opposition teams.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is in agreement with the proposal and is willing to include the Frenchman in a player plus cash deal which will also see €170 million paid to the Paris club for Neymar’s services.

However, a potential stumbling block to this deal is Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who is loath to lose a trusted player like Benzema for Neymar – a player with a big ego and a penchant for living it up.

Morever, Zidane feels that while the Brazilian superstar is a Ballon d’Or level talent, he hasn’t proven that he is a leader, which he feels is exactly what the Real Madrid dressing room needs at this point.

Instead, the report claims that the World Cup winner would rather Florentino Perez fund a move for Kylian Mbappe or Sadio Mane instead.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Swap deals are especially tough to negotiate; let alone high profile ones such as these. A hard no as of now.

