Reports: Serie A superstar willing to take a pay cut to join Real Madrid

With the 2018/19 season almost done and dusted, clubs all around Europe have started to look for potential signing s which can improve their squad. And Real Madrid are no different.

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has recently emerged as a possible transfer target for Los Blancos who want the Argentine to partner Karim Benzema up front. The fact that Icardi himself wants to move out of Italy makes this move all the more straightforward.

According to reports in Don Balon, the 26-year-old is even ready to take a pay cut to join Real Madrid. Florentino Perez is apparently ready to approach the player and his agent Wanda Nara and discuss a possible move.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – This is a transfer that could happen but with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic on Madrid’s radar as well, it looks unlikely that they will sign two strikers. Therefore, one of Jovic and Icardi will end up partnering Benzema in the next season.