Reports: Manchester United to battle Real Madrid for £45 million worth right winger after Jadon Sancho snub

Manchester United are in the market for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, but will have to beat back the advances of Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid to have any hope of landing him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes of signing Jadon Sancho is deemed to have taken a dent after the club’s failure to qualify for Champions League and Borussia Dortmund’s general reluctance to sell.

As a result, Sun reports that Solskjaer has instead chosen to focus his efforts on landing Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer. However, even that is a complicated transfer to accomplish as Real Madrid are also interested in him.

Pepe, 23, has enjoyed a fantastic season for the French side notching up 21 goals and 12 assists in 39 appearances; most of them from the right wing.

As such, he is high on Solskjaer’s and Zidane’s transfer wishlists as both managers seek to orchestrate summer overhauls of their respective squads.

Apart from Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, Zidane has told club president Florentino Perez that he sees Nicolas Pepe as an ideal attacking addition to refurbish a floundering Real Madrid side. Solskjaer, on the other hand, actively seeks to address the problem right wing position for which Manchester United just haven’t been able to find a solution.

Either way, Lille stands to benefit as they hope that interest from two of Europe’s powerhouses in Pepe would spark a bidding war which would see his valuation rise considerably.