Reports: Manchester United target 22-year-old French forward to replace Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have targetted Lyon forward Moussa Dembele as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to mould the team in his image.

Sun reports that Romelu Lukaku’s time at Old Trafford may be up as Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targetted Lyon’s French forward Moussa Dembele as a striker option in the transfer window.

The report states that a deal could be struck with Lyon for £40 million.

Dembele has enjoyed a decent season for the Ligue 1 side without being spectacular, scoring 22 goals and assisting 6 more in 50 appearances. However, his numbers are markedly better than Romelu Lukaku’s, who’s only managed 15 goals and 4 assists in 45 appearances this campaign.

It is rumoured that the burly Belgian may be a victim of Solskjaer’s squad overhaul, as he looks to bring in a hatful of signings in an attempt to infuse fresh blood and purpose into a stagnated squad.

For his part, Lukaku’s agent has indicated that he always wanted to play in Serie A, with a move to Inter Milan being heavily touted after Mauro Icardi appears to be on the outs at the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3.5/5; Young, pacy and decisive, Dembele is just the type of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to rebuild this Manchester United squad with. It doesn’t hurt that at £40 million, he isn’t too expensive either.