Reports: Real Madrid superstar could leave to make way for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United and head to Real Madrid, though a battle is still ongoing to figure out exactly how and when this deal will take place.

The move could trigger a series of events within Europe, and Manchester United and Real Madrid would be the most affected as a result of it.

Pogba coming to the Madrid midfield would mean that the influence of Luka Modric would be affected, and the Croatian could be looking for a way out through Inter Milan.

Don Balon reports that Modric moving to the Italian giants could get accelerated with Pogba’s arrival, but only if they can make it into the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season.

Elsewhere, a move to Inter might be close for Romelu Lukaku as well, as the report suggests he would be an ideal fit for the team considering his size and strength.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – If the move for Pogba materialises, then Modric could be on his way, making this a highly important deal indeed.