Reports: Neymar lists out 6 demands if he should join Real Madrid from PSG

PSG’s protracted move for Antoine Griezmann should theoretically free up Neymar to join Real Madrid, but the Brazilian has princely demands that need to be met first.

Don Balon reports that Neymar as compiled a list of demands that need to be met should a move to Real Madrid materialize in the summer by virtue of Antoine Griezmann joining PSG.

Firstly, the Brazilian superstar has asked for either the number 7 or number 10 jersey at the club, meaning that Mariano and Luka Modric who are currently in possession of those kit numbers could be on their way out.

He has also outlined to Florentino Perez that he would want Marcelo, his national compatriate and good friend, to stay on at the club despite battling through a thoroughly underwhelming season at left back. However, Neymar is of the mind that fellow defender Raphael Varane can leave, if only to make space for fellow Brazilian, Marquinhos.

Neymar discusses injury setbacks with Will Smith

The PSG man would cost around €50 million according to the report – a sum that Florentino Perez is willing to pay to absorb the talented defender into the fold, especially if Varane leaves.

Neymar has also demanded that Casemiro, Madrid’s holding midfielder and another Brazilian, should stay put at the club. However, he isn’t too keen on Marco Asensio continuing as he feels that he wouldn’t be getting game time – especially if the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, two players the Brazilian is only too keen to play alongside, should arrive in the summer.

Finally, he has told Florentino Perez not to sign either Sadio Mane or Kylian Mbappe as he feels that the club doesn’t need another spearhead apart from him in attack, should he make the move from PSG.