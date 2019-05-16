Reports: Manchester United linked with summer move for 15-year-old Lyon striker

Manchester United are clutching at straws in many ways as they attempt to refurbish their great club in as little time as possible.

Following the trials and tribulations of this campaign, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a tough task ahead of him to ensure that all the issues are sorted out at the earliest.

Foot Mercato and L’Equipe are reporting that scouts are looking at a teenager very closely, and want him to join the Red Devils this summer.

Rayan Cherki is a promising 15-year-old currently plying his trade at Lyon in France, and is yet to break into the senior team and sign a professional contract.

Before he does that with Lyon, United want to swoop in and bring him to Old Trafford, as Solskjaer’s plans include promoting youth at the club and making future stars.

The striker is known to have great skill and is highly versatile too, making him an ideal bet for being in Ole’s team. But his current employers won’t let him go too easily, and it remains to be seen if United can do enough to get him in soon.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – This youngster won’t solve United’s scoring woes, but his progress would certainly be accelerated if he joins a big club like Manchester United.