Reports: Champions League star getting cold feet over Barcelona move amid multiple offers

Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, who has been a shoe-in to join Barcelona all season, isn’t so sure anymore that that is the right move for him this summer.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Champions League star Matthijs de Ligt isn’t so sure about joining the Blaugrana in the summer following concerns over his playing time.

The report states that De Ligt understands that he would have to compete for a starting berth with the likes of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, and isn’t so sure he wants to do that despite always wanting to play alongside Lionel Messi.

One of the main reasons why he’s reconsidering his future is also due to the number of clubs interested in his services, which include European giants such as Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City. Another detail that could influence his destination this summer is the relatively higher agent fees on offer from some of the other clubs, as compared to Barcelona – something Mino Raiola would be keen to factor in while advising his client.

‘I need to leave’ – Griezmann announces Atletico exit as Barcelona beckons

For their part, Barcelona is willing to offer the player parity on wages with his Ajax teammate and friend Frenkie de Jong, but first team football is a guarantee they cannot make due to the depth in the centre defensive department.

And as such, De Ligt’s move to the Catalan club is still far from a guarantee.