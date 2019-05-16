Reports: Two star attackers who ‘hate Messi’ keen on joining Real Madrid in the summer

Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala, both of whom dislike Lionel Messi deeply, are keen to link up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid this summer.

Diario Gol reports that both the Argentinian attackers, who have effectively been frozen out of the national team, ‘hate Messi’ and will be keen to strengthen Barcelona’s arch rival Real Madrid if it comes to it.

The report states that especially Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who was pushed out of the national team picture solely for the reason he played in a similar sort of role as Lionel Messi, harbours a deep dislike of the Barcelona talisman.

In Icardi’s case, it is suggested that he is bound to leave Inter Milan after the relationship between him and the club has worsened beyond the point of no return. His agent and wife Wanda Nara also didn’t help proceedings with her handling of the situation.

Both players are said to be keen on pitting their skills against Lionel Messi and for that reason, a move to Real Madrid is said to appeal to them.

The report states that both players would individually cost under 100 million euros and all that it takes is a call from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to set the ball rolling on their transfers.

However, with names like Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Neymar and recently, Antoine Griezmann, also linked with the Merengues, it remains to be seen if Dybala and Icardi fit into Zinedine Zidane’s transfer plans for the summer.