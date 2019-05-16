Reports: Champions League winner hijacks Griezmann to Barcelona move in last 48 hours

Multiple time Champions League winner Real Madrid have reportedly held crunch meetings with Antoine Griezmann and his representative in the last 48 hours to try and hijack a potential Barcelona move.

It was announced very recently that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will not continue at the club next season, amidst resurfacing interest from Barcelona to sign him.

Griezmann was very close to signing with the Blaugrana at the beginning of this season, only to then stay on at Atletico Madrid at the intervention of Diego Simeone and co.

However, the club’s failure to mount a serious La Liga challenge and meek exit from the Champions League – coupled with the impending departures of Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin – have made him seriously reconsider his decision.

Amd after initially spurning interest in a player who ended up turning them down last season, Barcelona have renewed their romance with the player ever since he annouced his intention to leave Atletico Madrid after their own disastrous Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool.

However, Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid are also an active party in any negotiation with club president Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly holding crunch talks with the player and his representative in the last 48 hours.

The report states that they want to gauge his interest in joining the club or, at least, ascertain whether he is Paris bound, with PSG also rumoured to be strongly interested in the player.

It is of benefit to Real Madrid in either scenario as they either end up with a star forward in their ranks or, in the event Griezmann chooses PSG, receive a boost in their bid to sign long-time target Neymar.