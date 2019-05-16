Reports: Two transfer targets choose Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid over Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lyon stars Ferland Mendy and Tanguy NDombele, widely recognized as the best in their positions in Ligue 1 this season, have reportedly chosen Real Madrid over Barcelona.

Diario Gol reports that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the services of Lyon left back Ferland Mendy, but that the French defender solely prefers playing for Zinedine Zidane over linking up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Real Madrid are also interested in purchasing Mendy’s teammate Tanguy Ndombele, who has enjoyed a stellar season in centre midfield for the French club.

The report states that Madrid has to splash out a cool €120 million combined for both players, but that the club is prepared to do so under the insistence of Zidane.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is said to be all for a Barcelona move for left back Ferland Mendy as he recognizes the need to bring in competition for Jordi Alba in that position.

However, unfortunately for Barcelona, the allure that French players feel towards playing for former World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane is a factor that is hard to overcome.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Very probable that Ferland Mendy and Tanguy NDombele end up at Real Madrid over Barcelona as they are likely to get more playing time and play under a coach of the same nationality too.